Want to keep your lottery win a secret? Proposed law could be the answer

Associated Press Published:
FILE - In this Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2016 file photo, a sign shows the estimated Powerball jackpot in Spring, Texas. Players will have a chance Wednesday night at the biggest lottery prize in nearly a year. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

AUSTIN (AP) — Lottery winners could soon stay incognito in the Lone Star State.

Texas’ House of Representatives approved by voice vote Monday legislation that would shield the identity of state lottery winners receiving prizes of at least $1 million.

Individuals could choose to remain anonymous and to prohibit the release of all personal information to the public under the bill, which now needs only a largely symbolic vote Tuesday to go to the state Senate.

It’s designed to protect lottery winners from unwanted attention, predatory acts, and media scrutiny, while still sharing key information with authorities for tax purposes.

Opponents warn the measure would reduce the Texas Lottery Commission’s transparency, leading to more skepticism about the process and possibly even hurting ticket sales.

At least six other states already have similar legislation.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s