VIDEO: Toddler falls from moving bus as dash cam rolls

Toddler falls from bus in Arkansas (Photo via NBC News)
HARRISON, Arkansas (NBC News) — A 4-year-old girl is recovering after falling from a moving bus.

A volunteer firefighter’s dashboard camera was rolling when the girl tumbled to the street in Harrison, Arkansas.

In the footage the back door of the bus swings open and the child falls out. The unknowing bus driver kept going.

Ryan Ciampoli stopped his car and rushed to the girl. He happens to be a licensed EMT and volunteer firefighter.

Ciampoli says the girl was unconscious at first, but started to wake up as he approached her.

