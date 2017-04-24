VIDEO: Alligator handcuffed, ‘sort of’ placed under arrest

SLIDELL, La. (NBC News) — An alligator that went out for a stroll ended up “sort of” under arrest in Louisiana.

Wildlife agents rounded up an alligator that was found over the weekend roaming a neighborhood near New Orleans.

A homeowner in Slidell spotted the reptile in his garage. St. Tammany fire officials contacted Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries agents for help.

Firefighters videotaped the agents removing the gator, but it didn’t go without a fight. It began thrashing around as an agent dragged it out of the garage onto the front lawn.

One agent was finally able to saddle the gator while another handcuffed it.