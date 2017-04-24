Treatment to Transformation at a Private CoolSculpting Studio in Austin

By Published:

You’ve probably heard a lot about CoolScuplting, and it’s one of the treatments Laurel Corrinne Studio specializes in. We stopped by Laurel Corrinne’s charming studio in downtown Austin to find out more. Laurel Corrinne Studio is located at 1107 South 8th Street, Austin, Texas. To learn more about her services and to make an appointment, call 512-799-1729 or go to LaurelCorrinneStudio.com.

 

 

Sponsored by Laurel Corrinne Studio. Opinions expressed by guests on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s