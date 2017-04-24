Top 5 Austin Patios for Happy Hour

Happy Hour is even better on the patio, and with so many great ones to choose from in East Austin, we don’t want you to be overwhelmed. Joleen Jernigan is a contributing blogger for the Austinot and shes joined us with some great suggestions on where to go. Check out these places for an awesome happy hour and a great atmosphere!
Kitty Cohen’s- kittycohens.com
Lustre Pearl East- east.lustrepearlaustin.com
Shangri-La- shangrilaaustin.com
Tillery- tilleryatx.com
Launderette- launderetteaustin.com
