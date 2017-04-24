Texas Senate approves creating state music museum in Austin

AUSTIN (AP) — The state Senate has approved creating a Texas music museum slated to be built near the state Capitol.

The bill by Austin Democratic Sen. Kirk Watson passed Monday and creates a foundation overseeing the museum. It now heads to the House, where a similar measure by Fort Worth Republican Rep. Charlie Geren is awaiting a floor vote.

Watson said the museum won’t cost Texas money and will actually bring in revenue since the foundation will rent space for it from the state.

A plan revamping the state Capitol grounds, and nearby downtown Austin areas, includes erecting a building for a Texas music museum.

Watson said that, without it, guitars and other memorabilia from Texas legends like Willie Nelson and George Strait might go to museums in Nashville, Tennessee, or elsewhere.