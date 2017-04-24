Suspect inside east Austin house sets it on fire

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Firefighters say a suspect inside an east Austin house has set his house on fire. Police say he may still be inside.

The house is located in the 2300 block of Willow St., just off of Cesar Chavez Street and west of North Pleasant Valley Road.

The Austin Fire Department says its crews have extinguished the bulk of the fire, but were withdrawn following orders by Austin police. Firefighters are standing by until police can secure the scene.

KXAN has a crew on the way to the scene. We’ll update this page as we get additional information.