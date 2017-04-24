Suspect dead after exchanging gunfire with officers at Killeen Marketplace

KWKT Published:
Deadly shooting at the Killeen Marketplace on April 24, 2017 (KFDX Photo)
Deadly shooting at the Killeen Marketplace on April 24, 2017 (KFDX Photo)

KILLEEN, Texas (KWKT) — Killeen police say one person is dead after a shooting at the Killeen Marketplace.

Investigators tell FOX44 police officers went to the Home Depot at 4:14 p.m. following a call reporting shots fired.

When they got there, they exchanged gunfire with a suspect. That person died at the scene, but it is not confirmed if an officer shot the suspect.

Officers locked down the parking lot of the shopping center located at the intersection of US 190 and Illinois Avenue.

The cars inside the parking lot will remain there until the investigation is concluded.

Texas Rangers are assisting in the investigation.

One officer was injured, but police say it was not related to the shooting.

