Safety improvements finished at Rundberg, Lamar intersection

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Work on safety improvements to one of Austin’s most dangerous intersections were finished last week. The project was a part of the city’s Vision Zero plan.

The intersection of North Lamar Boulevard and Rundberg Lane now has medians designed to reduce left-turn crashes, a new pedestrian hybrid beacon, a traffic signal with pedestrian crossings converted from an existing pedestrian beacon, high-visibility continental crosswalks and accessible pedestrian ramps.

The area had earned the ‘most dangerous’ title after several auto vs. pedestrian crashes in the area.

Work began in November 2016 and was estimated at the time to cost $650,000.

Similar road improvements for the Lamar intersection at Parmer Lane began in March with an expected completion of next month.

