Who knew there were so many types of Rose? It’s the perfect time of year to enjoy this pinky perfection and Darren Scott with Red Room Lounge stopped by to help us uncork more knowledge.

• Rezabal Txakoli Rosé 2016 – Txakoli (pronounced cha-ko-lee) is the national drink of Basque country in northern Spain, where countless bottles are quaffed in the pintxos bars of the region every summer. Made from the obscure grape Hondarrabi Beltza, the Rosé Txakoli of the seaside village of Getaria is made in a light, low-alcohol style with a slight effervescence that results from capturing the carbon dioxide produced by fermentation in sealed tanks. This wine is redolent of fresh strawberries and possesses a briny salinity that reflects its maritime origin.

• Robert Sinskey “Vin Gris of Pinot Noir” Carneros 2016 – Robert Sinskey is a leading producer of Carneros, a winegrowing region in the south of Napa and Sonoma Counties where cooling fog and breezes from the San Pablo Bay allow grapes longer hang time in which to develop flavor and intensity without sacrificing acidity and balance. Made from 100% Pinot Noir, the term “Vin Gris” refers to the delicate color of this wine, a result of a vinification process whereby whole grape clusters are gently pressed and the juice is immediately transferred to stainless steel tanks without any skin contact whatsoever. This precise, vibrant rose practically exudes spring flavors of red berries, ripe peach, and rose petals.

• Clos Cibonne “Cuvée Spéciale des Vignettes” Côtes de Provence 2015 – Provence lies to the east of the Rhone Valley on the sun-drenched southern coast of France, and pale-hued, dry rose accounts for over 75% of the region’s output. Every summer, droves of tourists come to sip the local wines with regional specialties like bouillabaisse and fish soup. With records dating back to 1797, Clos Cibonne is an iconic estate that crafts a wine completely its own by combining a unique grape varietal with a unique aging process. The Cuvée Vignettes is their top rosé, sourced from vines that are 60+ years old, and it shows unique flavors of blood orange, quince, and roasted nuts.

• Domaine de la Mordorée Tavel “La Dame Rousse” 2016 – Tavel is a village in the Southern Rhone Valley that is exclusively dedicated to the production of rosé, and it is widely regarded as the premier appellation for rosé in France. Founded in 1986, Domaine de la Mordorée makes an outstanding example of the style with its cuvée “La Dame Rouse” (the redheaded woman). This Grenache-based blend receives its deep, cherry-red color from an extended maceration period of 48 hours, and it leaps out of the glass with aromas and flavors of framboise, pomegranate, and spices. Because it is fleshier and more robust than other roses, it makes a great pairing with richer fare like roasted duck.

The Red Room Lounge is downtown on East 3rd Street and San Jacinto .

Go to redroomaustin.com for more information or call 512-501-1536.