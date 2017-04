Popular Jalapeño flavored chips recalled for Salmonella

AUSTIN (KXAN) — If you like things a little spicy when it comes to potato chips, you need to check your pantry if you tend to buy Lay’s or Miss Vickie’s kettle cooked varieties.

Frito-Lay announced a voluntary recall of the chips due to the potential for Salmonella to be present in the seasoning. The supplier of the seasoning recently announced their own recall.

Although no Salmonella was found in the seasoning supplied to Frito-Lay, the company has decided to recall these products out of an abundance of caution.

No illness related to this matter has been confirmed to date.

The products covered by this recall were distributed in retail stores and via foodservice, vending and other channels throughout the U.S.

The specific recalled product information is listed below:

All sizes of the following two products that have a “guaranteed fresh” date of JUL 4 or prior printed on the front upper panel of the package: Jalapeño Flavored Lay’s Kettle Cooked potato chips Jalapeño Flavored Miss Vickie’s Kettle Cooked potato chips

printed on the front upper panel of the package: All of the following multipack offerings that have a “use by” date of JUN 20 or prior printed on the multipack package. In addition, a “guaranteed fresh” date of JUL 4 or prior is printed on the front upper panel of the individual recalled product packages inside each multipack offering. Any other products or flavors contained in these multipacks are not being recalled. 12 count Lay’s Kettle Cooked Multipack Sack 20 count Frito-Lay Bold Mix Sack 30 count Miss Vickie’s Multipack Tray 30 count Lay’s Kettle Cooked Multipack Tray 32 count Miss Vickie’s Multipack Box

printed on the multipack package. In addition, a “guaranteed fresh” date of is printed on the front upper panel of the individual recalled product packages inside each multipack offering. Any other products or flavors contained in these multipacks are not being recalled.

No other flavors of Lay’s Kettle Cooked potato chips or Miss Vickie’s potato chips are impacted or being recalled. Jalapeño Cheddar Flavored Lay’s Kettle Cooked 40% Less Fat potato chips are not impacted or being recalled.

Consumers who have purchased these recalled products are advised not to consume them. Frito-Lay is working with the FDA on this recall to ensure the recalled products are removed from store shelves and are no longer distributed.

Consumers can contact Frito-Lay Consumer Relations at 866-272-9393 for additional information from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. EST. Representative product images can be found at fritolay.com. For product reimbursement, consumers can visit www.jalapenochiprecall.com.