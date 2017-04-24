PHOTOS: Whole Foods 365 in Cedar Park

By Published:
Whole Foods Market’s 365 in Cedar Park
Whole Foods Market’s 365 in Cedar Park (KXAN Photo/Calily Bien)

CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) — Smaller but with the same Whole Foods punch. That’s what the company is hoping for with its new wave of 365 stores. On Wednesday, April 26, Whole Foods will open its fourth 365 store in the United States and it’s right smack dab in Cedar Park.

The 30,000-square-foot store carries a smaller footprint than the traditional Whole Foods stores. There’s no on-site bakery or seafood and meat counter, but all the items are still available — just prepackaged. Whole Foods Market’s 365 stores are focused on offering grab-and-go prepared foods as well as a streamlined shopping experience.

Customers can also register for the 365 Rewards Program that offers discounts for various purchases.

Along with groceries, the new Whole Foods 365 has two full-service eateries: Easy Tiger and JuiceLand. Something for everyone! This Easy Tiger will be the company’s sister location, with the original in downtown Austin.

If you’re looking for this new store, it’s in the shopping center on the northwest corner of Whitestone Boulevard and 183A Toll Road. It’s located on the far northside of the shopping center, next to the new Nordstrom Rack and Starbucks. Doors officially open to the public at 9 a.m. on April 26.

Whole Foods Market’s 365 in Cedar Park

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s