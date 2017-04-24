PHOTOS: Whole Foods 365 in Cedar Park

CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) — Smaller but with the same Whole Foods punch. That’s what the company is hoping for with its new wave of 365 stores. On Wednesday, April 26, Whole Foods will open its fourth 365 store in the United States and it’s right smack dab in Cedar Park.

The 30,000-square-foot store carries a smaller footprint than the traditional Whole Foods stores. There’s no on-site bakery or seafood and meat counter, but all the items are still available — just prepackaged. Whole Foods Market’s 365 stores are focused on offering grab-and-go prepared foods as well as a streamlined shopping experience.

Customers can also register for the 365 Rewards Program that offers discounts for various purchases.

Along with groceries, the new Whole Foods 365 has two full-service eateries: Easy Tiger and JuiceLand. Something for everyone! This Easy Tiger will be the company’s sister location, with the original in downtown Austin.

If you’re looking for this new store, it’s in the shopping center on the northwest corner of Whitestone Boulevard and 183A Toll Road. It’s located on the far northside of the shopping center, next to the new Nordstrom Rack and Starbucks. Doors officially open to the public at 9 a.m. on April 26.

