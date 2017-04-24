Pawn shop burglary suspect caught after riding bike without a light

Christopher Harper (Williamson County Jail Photo)
Christopher Harper (Williamson County Jail Photo)

CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) — Officers Jesus Castillo and Bronson Buell were working the night shift when they stopped a man for riding his bicycle without a light.

After pulling him over, the Cedar Park officers noticed his type of bicycle and the logo on his backpack were similar to those matching a wanted burglary suspect.

A detective working the case, Tony Alvarez, was able to get an arrest warrant for Christopher David Harper, 20, who police believe is behind robberies of The Gun Store, at 200 Buttercup Creek Blvd., on April 1, and Best Pawn, located at 1401 N. Bell Blvd, on March 29 and April 15.

Harper is suspected of stealing a Chinese sword valued at $25, a BB gun valued at $15 and two inoperable Civil War replica guns each valued at $125.

