Mother says 4-year-old daughter was sexually assaulted at Austin school

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The mother of a 4-year-old girl sexually assaulted while at her south Austin school says she knew something was wrong from the moment her daughter came home.

The girl returned from Boone Elementary School on Feb. 7 with injuries on her body. “[She] sat on the toilet and had this look of hesitation on her face. She peed and then she just started screaming, ‘Mommy it hurts!’ And she just lifted her whole body off the toilet,” the mother, who does not want to be identified, said.

Her parents took her to the hospital where staff identified her injuries as the result of sexual assault by bodily force, according to the family attorney.

Austin ISD police closed the case without getting a copy of the child’s medical records. The district police chief, Eric Mendez, said they mishandled the case. “During the investigation, we did not get a medical record that could prove to be vital in determining whether a sexual assault occurred,” Chief Mendez said. “It is an important step that we should have taken.”

The teacher who was originally put on administrative leave during the AISD investigation is now back on administrative leave as the investigation is reopened.

