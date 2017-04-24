Man sentenced to 80 years in prison for strangling co-worker

MCKINNEY, Texas (AP) — A man has been sentenced to 80 years in prison for strangling a hospital co-worker to death and dumping her body beside a remote county road in 1989.

Sharon Trimble’s strangulation death is the second for which Temmie Cooley has been convicted and sentenced. He already is serving a 35-year term for the 2001 strangulation death of another co-worker, Earlene Warrell.

Detectives say both had become romantically involved with Cooley when they were strangled to death and dumped partially clothed beside a country road.

Trimble’s body was found beside a rural road in Collin County, north of Dallas. The Dallas Morning News (http://bit.ly/2p5XjyY) reports autopsies showed that both died of ligature strangulation, which Collin County Medical Examiner William Rohr said is rare but easy to identify.

