Learn to Make a Tuna Larb Tostada

It’s a magical evening under the stars in one of Austin’s most beautiful spots, with delicious food and wine to go along with it.

The 19th Annual Umlauf Garden Party will bring 25 of our city’s best chef’s out to prepare some of their best for you….one of those is Chef Mia Li of Kuneho and she was in studio to make her Tuna Larb Tostada. The 19th Annual Umlauf Garden party is Thursday, April 27th from 7 to 9-30 at 605 Robert E Lee. Click here for tickets or more information.

Advertisement