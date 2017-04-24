Law enforcement rolls with Special Olympics bowlers

KXAN Staff Published:

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — A special competition between police officers and those with special needs raised a lot spirits and a little money Sunday afternoon.

The first ever Bowling with Badges event saw Georgetown and Round Rock officers trading in their duty belts to raise money for Special Olympics Texas as part of their Law Enforcement Torch Run fundraiser.

“The Bowling with Badges event means a lot to me and each of our officers,” said Round Rock Police Chief Allen Banks. “The exceptional spirit and courage of these athletes is contagious. It’s truly an honor to support them year-round. If you have not had the opportunity to participate in a Special Olympics event, I encourage you to get involved. It’s truly life-changing.”

Last year, the Torch Run event raise $1.5 million for Special Olympics athletes.

Bowling with Badges

 

