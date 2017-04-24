Joe Makes Squishy Soap

Joe loves being clean and smelling good, so soap is very important to him. And he decided the only thing better than soap is squishy soap he can make himself. All you need is 1 cup corn starch, 1/2 cup of liquid castile soap,1/2 cup of baby oil, and a big bowl. Did he make a splash or did it all go down the drain? Take a look!
