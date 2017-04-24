Fire destroys garage, shed in south Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Authorities are trying to figure out what caused a fire that destroyed a detached garage and storage building in south Austin Monday morning.

The fire started shortly after 9 a.m. in the 10500 block of Etta Lane. When firefighters arrived, there was smoke and flames coming from the two buildings behind the home.

Both the Austin Fire Department and Manchaca Fire worked to put out the fire. The fire has been deemed accidental but the cause is undetermined due to heavy damage in the area where the fire started.

No one was injured in the fire.