Extra patrols at 4 Austin ISD schools after student threat

Akins High School (Courtesy: Austin ISD)
AUSTIN (KXAN) — A student has been charged by police with making a terroristic threat against four Austin schools, prompting the district to alert families and increase safety patrols.

According to a letter sent to parents, officials at Akins High School were notified Friday evening that a student was allegedly making threats against Akins and Bowie high schools and Bedichek and Paredes middle schools. Austin Independent School District police investigated and identified the student responsible, ultimately detaining them.

“Threats of any kind against our school, students and staff will be investigated immediately and are not tolerated,” the letter said.

Patrols are increased at all of the mentioned campuses Monday. The district did not indicate if the age of the student or which school they attend.

If you are aware of any behavior threatening an Austins school, call AISD Police at (512) 414-1703 so they can investigate. Making a threat against a school is a felony.

