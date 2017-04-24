Easy Tips to Rock a Nude Lip

By Published:


We start on the natural side today with nude lips! If it’s a look you’re trying to explore, Karen Helton of Kiss N Makeup joined us with what you need to know to go nude. She started off by telling us that a nude lip is a huge trend for the summer, which is great because nude is easy to maintain and doesn’t make the lips look smaller like other shades. To find the perfect lip color, Karen says you must first find out your skin tone. How do you know your skin tone? One test is to look at the color of your veins. Blue/purple=cool toned.Green=warm toned. Cannot differentiate=lean towards neutral. Karen says if you believe you look “washed out”, accentuate another feature like your cheeks or eyes!

Kiss N Makeup is located on Burnet Road. Call them at 512-388-1150 to make an appointment or check out their website, kissnmakeup.com for more on their brow, makeup and wedding services.

 

Sponsored by Kiss N Makeup. Opinions expressed by guests on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.

