Earth Day Inspired Sugar Cookies

It’s a simple sugar cookie taken to a new level in honor of our Mother Earth for Earth Day. Pascal Simon of Bake Austin joined us with the delicious recipe!

Ingredients:
3 cups flour
3/4 tsp baking powder
2 sticks butter at room temperature
1 cup sugar
1 egg
1 Tbsp milk
1 tsp vanilla or 1/2 tsp almond extract
​1 pinch salt
green & blue food coloring

Instructions:

  1. Preheat oven to 350 Fahrenheit
  2. Mix all ingredients together making sure not to over mix the dough.
  3. Separate dough into three bowls.
  4. Dye the dough with the food coloring: 2/3 blue, 1/3 green & 1 Tbsp or so in white
  5. Roll out the blue dough and using either a round cookie cutter or a glass cut out circles.
  6. Use the green and white dough to make the shapes of the continents.
  7. Bake for 12-14 minutes until the bottoms slightly brown.
  8. Cool before eating.

Bake Austin is on 38 1/2 Street.
Find out more about classes and camps by checking out bakeaustin.com or call 512-997-8277 for more information.

