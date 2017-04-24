Earth Day Inspired Sugar Cookies

It’s a simple sugar cookie taken to a new level in honor of our Mother Earth for Earth Day. Pascal Simon of Bake Austin joined us with the delicious recipe!

Ingredients:

3 cups flour

3/4 tsp baking powder

2 sticks butter at room temperature

1 cup sugar

1 egg

1 Tbsp milk

1 tsp vanilla or 1/2 tsp almond extract

​1 pinch salt

green & blue food coloring

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 350 Fahrenheit Mix all ingredients together making sure not to over mix the dough. Separate dough into three bowls. Dye the dough with the food coloring: 2/3 blue, 1/3 green & 1 Tbsp or so in white Roll out the blue dough and using either a round cookie cutter or a glass cut out circles. Use the green and white dough to make the shapes of the continents. Bake for 12-14 minutes until the bottoms slightly brown. Cool before eating.

Bake Austin is on 38 1/2 Street.

Find out more about classes and camps by checking out bakeaustin.com or call 512-997-8277 for more information.