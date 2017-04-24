Earth Day Inspired Sugar Cookies

It’s a simple sugar cookie taken to a new level in honor of our Mother Earth for Earth Day. Pascal Simon of Bake Austin joined us with the delicious recipe!
Ingredients:
3 cups flour
3/4 tsp baking powder
2 sticks butter at room temperature
1 cup sugar
1 egg
1 Tbsp milk
1 tsp vanilla or 1/2 tsp almond extract
1 pinch salt
green & blue food coloring
Instructions:
- Preheat oven to 350 Fahrenheit
- Mix all ingredients together making sure not to over mix the dough.
- Separate dough into three bowls.
- Dye the dough with the food coloring: 2/3 blue, 1/3 green & 1 Tbsp or so in white
- Roll out the blue dough and using either a round cookie cutter or a glass cut out circles.
- Use the green and white dough to make the shapes of the continents.
- Bake for 12-14 minutes until the bottoms slightly brown.
- Cool before eating.
Bake Austin is on 38 1/2 Street.
Find out more about classes and camps by checking out bakeaustin.com or call 512-997-8277 for more information.