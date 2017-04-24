DIY Floral Arrangements Just in Time for Mother’s Day

If you want to surprise mom with some beautiful flowers for Mother’s Day or maybe even bring them to her along with breakfast in bed on her special day, you don’t have to look any further than your own cabinets for inspired and unique ways to do it. Marcela Bogado Dhar is founder and creative director of Malleret Designs and she joined us with simple but chic arrangements we can do ourselves. She demonstrated how to utilize vessels from around the house to create minimalistic, single-stem flower arrangements. Some examples: Tea pots, jam jars, juice glasses, high ball glasses, empty wine bottles, decanter, pitcher etc

You can see more of what Malleret Designs does for luxury floral and events by checking them out online at malleret.com.

Or call 512-656-8803 for more information.