DIY Floral Arrangements Just in Time for Mother’s Day

By Published:

If you want to surprise mom with some beautiful flowers for Mother’s Day or maybe even bring them to her along with breakfast in bed on her special day, you don’t have to look any further than your own cabinets for inspired and unique ways to do it. Marcela Bogado Dhar is founder and creative director of Malleret Designs and she joined us with simple but chic arrangements we can do ourselves. She demonstrated how to utilize vessels from around the house to create minimalistic, single-stem flower arrangements. Some examples: Tea pots, jam jars, juice glasses, high ball glasses, empty wine bottles, decanter, pitcher etc

You can see more of what Malleret Designs does for luxury floral and events by checking them out online at malleret.com.
Or call 512-656-8803 for more information.

Related Posts

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s