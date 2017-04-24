Cigarette sparks overnight apartment fire in southeast Austin

KXAN Staff Published:
Ball Park Apartments fire (KXAN photo)
Ball Park Apartments fire (KXAN photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two people are out of their home Monday morning after an overnight fire destroyed their apartment.

Austin fire officials said the fire began around 2 a.m. at the Ballpark West apartments located at 1600 Wickersham Ln. Austin police said the fire was reported on the third floor of the building.

Fire investigators said a sprinkler in the building helped with containing the fire which was extinguished around 2:18 a.m.

No injuries were reported.

It was determined a cigarette caused the fire. The total cost of damages is still being calculated.

