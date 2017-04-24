Austin mayor to meet with AG Jeff Sessions Tuesday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Tuesday, Austin Mayor Steve Adler along with other mayors and police chiefs from all over the country will meet with U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions to discuss a wide range of public safety issues.

Adler is expected to talk to Sessions about the sanctuary cities debate as well as issues related to criminal justice reform. The meeting is intended to provide an opportunity for the attorney general to hear directly from city officials.

As part of the U.S. Conference of Mayors, Adler was in Washington, D.C. in March to meet with U.S. Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly. Much of Adler’s conversation in the national arena has revolved around sanctuary cities since Austin has become a flashpoint in the immigration debate.

Last month, Sessions says the Justice Department will require compliance with immigration laws in order for the cities to receive grants through the Office of Justice Programs. “The Department of Justice will also take all lawful steps to claw back any funds awarded to a jurisdiction that willfully violated [U.S. Code 1373],” said Sessions. “I strongly urge our nation’s states and cities and counties to consider carefully the harm they are doing to their citizens by refusing to enforce our immigration laws and to rethink these policies.”