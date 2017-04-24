Artist Spotlight: Shan Fannin

We love spotlighting local talent, and we also love when viewers write into the show with great ideas. This week’s artist spotlight combines both–a talented viewer we are excited to tell you about. Shan Fannin is a fine vehicle artist who was first inspired to paint cars when her husband brought home a 1961 Ford Thunderbird. She painted her first car and fell in love and the rest is history! Take a look at the work of Shan Fannin!

You can find more of Shan’s work on her Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. Also check out her website shanfannin.com.