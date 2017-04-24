An Easy Recipe for Soft Shell Crab and Grits!

In Austin, we are very good at brunch: making it, eating it and enjoying it. Eberly has joined the brunch scene and we were happy to have Chef De Cuisine Caeser Ortiz here to show us how to make their delicious Soft Shell Crab and Grits.Here are the ingredients you will need!
Soft Shell Blue Crab:
Seasoned rice flour
Egg wash
Vegetable oil
Yellow Corn Grits:
Shallot
Garlic
Half & half
Parmesan cheese
Tomato Bacon Gastrique:
Bacon lardon
Roasted Cabernet tomatoes
Red wine vinegar
Molasses
Granulated sugar

Eberly is at 615 South Lamar.
You can find out more about their menu and hours by checking out eberlyaustin.com or call 512-916-9000.
Brunch is being served on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 to 2.

