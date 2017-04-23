Three seriously injured in east Austin rollover crash

By Published: Updated:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Three people were sent to the hospital after they were injured in a rollover crash Saturday night.

The crash happened at 9:47 p.m. on 51st Street and Ed Bluestein Boulevard. Five vehicles were involved in the crash, including one that rolled.

According to Austin-Travis County EMS, medics transported 2 men in their 20s and a woman in her 30s to University Medical Center Brackenridge with potentially serious injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

At last report, those victims were recovering at the hospital. KXAN is working to learn their updated medical conditions.

