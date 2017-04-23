Thousands take the streets for the annual Cap10K

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Thousands of people are taking the streets of downtown Austin Sunday morning for the 40th annual Cap10K race.

Runners have passed the starting line on the Congress Avenue bridge and will pass some of Austin’s most iconic sites such as the Capitol, Lady Bird Lake, with a few hills and neighborhoods in between. The runners will reach the finish line with a celebration at Vic Mathias Shores.

Last year, more than 20,500 runners participated in the race. An estimated 21,000 participants are expected at the race this year.

Now in it’s 40th year, the event is the largest 10K race in Texas and is listed as one of the seventh in the nation.