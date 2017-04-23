Police seek 2 suspects in Lake Pflugerville shooting

Related Coverage Shooting near Lake Pflugerville injures one

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) – The Pflugerville Police Department said Sunday that it is looking for two suspects in a shooting that happened Saturday night at Lake Pflugerville, injuring one man.

Police responded to a call of shots fired in the 18000 block of Weiss Lane along the lake at about 9 p.m. Investigators determined that multiple shots were fired into a vehicle, injuring an occupant. Police did not say if there was anyone else in that vehicle.

Austin-Travis County EMS said they transported a man with a gunshot wound to Seton Medical Center Williamson with non life-threatening injuries.

Police said they are looking for a car and two suspects that match the following details:

Car : A red, four-door sedan, possibly a Mazda or Toyota, with stock wheels.

: A red, four-door sedan, possibly a Mazda or Toyota, with stock wheels. First suspect : A white man about 18-20 years old, 6 feet 1 inch tall with blond hair and a slender build.

: A white man about 18-20 years old, 6 feet 1 inch tall with blond hair and a slender build. Second suspect: A light skin black or Hispanic man about 18-20 years old, 6 feet 1 inch tall with a heavier build.

The investigation is ongoing, and police ask that anyone with information call the Pflugerville Tip Line at 512-670-5700.