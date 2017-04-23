In debate over Round Rock bond, are you being told about appraisal increases?

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Early voting for Round Rock’s $572 million bond proposal for a long list of projects and a new high school begins Monday. Ahead of the vote, we’re taking a closer look at a local group’s accusation that the district is misleading the voters.

To learn details of all the projects; go here.

In three years they say it will be only increase the average property tax bill by $27 dollars a year. But we took a closer look at the small print in the bond presentation. The district expects home values to increase anyway, 9 percent next year and then 6 percent in 2019 and 6 percent in 2020.

Patrick McGuinness from the group Round Rock Parents and Taxpayers says those appraisal raises, the tax rate increase, and the interest on the debt over 25 years will be closer to his number; a $348 per year increase from today.

“They are riding these high appraisal increases and they are using that to pay for this bond but they are not representing that as the cost of the bond,” said McGuinness.

I asked him why he’s including home value increases, which the school district doesn’t control.

“The total dollars is what’s in their control,” he said, “we could be lowering the tax rate to compensate for these large appraisal increases.”

Corey Ryan from Round Rock ISD says they have a third party do the projections and have community oversight.

“We’re the only Central Texas school district that’s AAA rated by both Moody’s and Fitch and that’s because of some of the financial practices we have in place to make sure we’re benefiting taxpayers in Round Rock.” said Ryan earlier this month.

Last year, Williamson County home values rose 8 to 10 percent, that’s likely to continue. Appraisal rates will drive up Round Rock tax bills whether this bond passes, or not.

Before this bond, Round Rock taxpayers have been carrying more of the financial burden because the state government is giving less money to school districts across the board. In the past five years, state funds have gone down by 35-million dollars. The district expects to give around 10-million dollars back to the state through the state’s “robin hood” system this year.