Fort Hood volunteer diver remembered after being killed in the line of duty

KXAN Staff Published: Updated:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — First responders from across central Texas honored the life of a volunteer diver who died while trying to find a man who disappeared in flash flooding.

Lori Ann Pohanka-Kalama was in a creek at Fort Hood last Saturday night when she somehow got into trouble. Her colleagues with the Morgan’s Point Resort Police dive team later pulled her out of the water.

Medics flew her Scott and White Hospital in Temple where she died the next morning.

A public visitation and a memorial service was held Saturday in Temple to honor the volunteer. A procession for the memorial was held from the funeral home in Temple to the Austin Bergstrom International Airport Sunday morning.

Gov. Greg Abbott released a statement at Pohanka-Kalama’s funeral — praising her service. Abbott wrote that he’s proud to call her a fellow Texan.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s