Fort Hood volunteer diver remembered after being killed in the line of duty

AUSTIN (KXAN) — First responders from across central Texas honored the life of a volunteer diver who died while trying to find a man who disappeared in flash flooding.

Lori Ann Pohanka-Kalama was in a creek at Fort Hood last Saturday night when she somehow got into trouble. Her colleagues with the Morgan’s Point Resort Police dive team later pulled her out of the water.

Medics flew her Scott and White Hospital in Temple where she died the next morning.

A public visitation and a memorial service was held Saturday in Temple to honor the volunteer. A procession for the memorial was held from the funeral home in Temple to the Austin Bergstrom International Airport Sunday morning.

Gov. Greg Abbott released a statement at Pohanka-Kalama’s funeral — praising her service. Abbott wrote that he’s proud to call her a fellow Texan.