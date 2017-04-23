AFD firetruck collides with car in Del Valle

DEL VALLE, Texas (KXAN) — An Austin firetruck collided with a four-door sedan in Del Valle Sunday afternoon, said Travis County Fire Rescue.

The Austin Fire Department says their firetruck was involved in the crash that happened at about 4:45 p.m. near the intersection of Elroy Road and South SH 130. Initial information indicated the firetruck landed on the hood of the sedan.

AFD says the truck was not on its way to a call. It was a standby truck that was leaving an assignment at the Circuit of the Americas.

One person in the car was checked by Austin-Travis County EMS at the scene, but refused treatment. It’s not known at this time how many people were in the car.

An investigation is underway and there is no word right now what caused the accident or who is at fault. It is not known at this time if the firetruck were responding to a call or not when the crash occurred.

This accident follows a zero-tolerance policy implemented by AFD Chief Rhoda Mae Kerr in October 2016 aimed at reducing the department’s collisions with other vehicles or fixed objects.

The plan appears to be paying off, seeing such incidents drop by more than a third since the policy began, according to analysis by KXAN in early March 2017.

If AFD employees violate the policy, they can face suspensions and have pay docked.