Trials in Waco biker shootout delayed due to federal case

WACO, Texas (AP) — Officials say upcoming trials related to the 2015 Central Texas gunfight involving rival motorcycle gangs that left nine people dead, 20 others hurt have effectively been put on hold due to a separate federal case involving one of the gangs.

The Waco Tribune-Herald reports state District Judge Matt Johnson on Friday delayed the first trial related to the deadly shootout at the Twin Peaks restaurant in Waco. The trial was set for June 5.

The delay came after San Antonio federal prosecutors told Waco-area prosecutors they have information related to the shootout but won’t share it until their prosecution is over.

State District Judge Ralph Strother, who’s handling other trials related to the shootout, said nothing can move forward until the situation with the San Antonio case is resolved.