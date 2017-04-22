S. Austin neighborhood where fire killed woman gets free smoke alarms

Related Coverage One dead in South Austin house fire

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Some Austin firefighters, along with the American Red Cross, spent their day off working to save lives Saturday.

Firefighters went door-to-door to more than 1,000 homes in the Tanglewood Forest neighborhood giving away smoke alarms and installing them for free.

The Red Cross participated as part of their “Home Fire Campaign,” which they say has saved nearly 200 lives since 2014.

Firefighters chose Tanglewood Forest because of a deadly fast-moving blaze in the 9000 block of Marsh Drive that happened on Dec. 3, 2016.

When firefighters arrived at that house, they found flames shooting through the roof. After going inside to fight it, they were forced to get out because of intense heat.

Once they knocked down the flames, firefighters found a woman’s body inside.

The Austin Fire Department says the home did not have working smoke alarms.

The American Red Cross says that seven times a day, someone in the United States dies in a home fire and that, on average, 36 people suffer injuries as a result of home fires each day.