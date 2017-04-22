Police investigate shooting at Lake Pflugerville, one person taken to hospital

By Published: Updated:
FILE: Pflugerville Police Department patrol vehicle.
FILE: Pflugerville Police Department patrol vehicle.

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — One person is in the hospital following reports of shots fired in the Lake Pflugerville area Saturday night, said the Pflugerville Police Department.

Police said a call came in at about 9 p.m. about shots in the 18000 block of Weiss Lane, which runs alongside the lake.

They found one person who was injured. Austin-Travis County EMS transported that person to Seton Medical Center Williamson, Pflugerville police said.

Traffic reopened on Weiss Lane as of 11:35 p.m. Saturday night.

The extent of the person’s injuries are unknown at this time, and police said they were being assessed at the hospital.

The Pflugerville Criminal Investigation Division is leading the investigation into this incident.

If anyone has information, police ask that they call the Pflugerville Tip Line at 512-670-5700.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s