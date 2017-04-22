Police investigate shooting at Lake Pflugerville, one person taken to hospital

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — One person is in the hospital following reports of shots fired in the Lake Pflugerville area Saturday night, said the Pflugerville Police Department.

Police said a call came in at about 9 p.m. about shots in the 18000 block of Weiss Lane, which runs alongside the lake.

They found one person who was injured. Austin-Travis County EMS transported that person to Seton Medical Center Williamson, Pflugerville police said.

Traffic reopened on Weiss Lane as of 11:35 p.m. Saturday night.

The extent of the person’s injuries are unknown at this time, and police said they were being assessed at the hospital.

The Pflugerville Criminal Investigation Division is leading the investigation into this incident.

If anyone has information, police ask that they call the Pflugerville Tip Line at 512-670-5700.