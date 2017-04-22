One person dies in two-vehicle crash on SH 21 in Bastrop

By Published: Updated:
DPS State Trooper patrol vehicle.
BASTROP, Texas (KXAN) – One person died when two vehicles crashed in Bastrop Saturday evening, said the Texas Department of Public Safety.

It happened on SH 21 west of South Shore Road at about 6:36 p.m.

The Bastrop County Sheriff’s Office said that traffic was diverted onto South Shore Road to Hoffman Road.

DPS investigators are at the scene gathering information. There is no word at this time on the identity or gender of the victim or the cause of the crash.

KXAN will update this developing story as more information becomes available. We have a crew on the way to the scene.

