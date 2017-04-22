Camp Mabry gives public friendly show of force, continues Sunday

By Published:
Visitors to Camp Mabry watch a WWII battle reenactment Saturday, April 22, 2017. (KXAN/Todd Bailey)
Visitors to Camp Mabry watch a WWII battle reenactment Saturday, April 22, 2017. (KXAN/Todd Bailey)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — It was a show of force and unity at Camp Mabry Saturday afternoon as the Texas National Guard hosted its annual American Heroes Show.

Visitors were treated to planes overhead, soldiers in tanks and World War II battle reenactments.

The two-day show also features a parachute jump team, a helicopter show and a traveling Vietnam Wall.

Several first-responder departments are also participating, including the Austin Police Department, Austin Fire Department and state troopers from the Texas Department of Public Safety. The National Guard said that’s because many times they team up with those emergency workers.

At 9:30 a.m. Saturday morning, visitors were able to attend a naturalization ceremony for more than 20 military members from all branches. Each has served in the country’s military, and now they’re full-fledged Americans.

“I’ve had the opportunity to serve in combat with a lot of immigrants who were here legally,” said Lt. Col. Paul Mancuso. “They came and joined the military and were able to serve. As part of their service, I feel it’s our ability to give back to them.”

The American Heroes Show continues 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 23. Admission is free and food vendors will be set up throughout the event.

Sunday’s scheduled events at Camp Mabry include:

  • 11:30 a.m. – Texas Army National Guard parachute demo team, air rescue and tactical demo
  • 1 p.m. – Texas Revolution/Civil War weapons demo (picnic area)
  • 2 p.m. – World War II reenactments (large pond area)
  • 3:30 p.m. – Military Helicopters begin to depart

Anyone entering Camp Mabry must show a valid photo ID. For complete event information or to view the schedule of events, visit https://tmd.texas.gov/tmd-open-house.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s