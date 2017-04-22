Camp Mabry gives public friendly show of force, continues Sunday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — It was a show of force and unity at Camp Mabry Saturday afternoon as the Texas National Guard hosted its annual American Heroes Show.

Visitors were treated to planes overhead, soldiers in tanks and World War II battle reenactments.

The two-day show also features a parachute jump team, a helicopter show and a traveling Vietnam Wall.

Several first-responder departments are also participating, including the Austin Police Department, Austin Fire Department and state troopers from the Texas Department of Public Safety. The National Guard said that’s because many times they team up with those emergency workers.

At 9:30 a.m. Saturday morning, visitors were able to attend a naturalization ceremony for more than 20 military members from all branches. Each has served in the country’s military, and now they’re full-fledged Americans.

“I’ve had the opportunity to serve in combat with a lot of immigrants who were here legally,” said Lt. Col. Paul Mancuso. “They came and joined the military and were able to serve. As part of their service, I feel it’s our ability to give back to them.”

The American Heroes Show continues 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 23. Admission is free and food vendors will be set up throughout the event.

Sunday’s scheduled events at Camp Mabry include:

11:30 a.m. – Texas Army National Guard parachute demo team, air rescue and tactical demo

1 p.m. – Texas Revolution/Civil War weapons demo (picnic area)

2 p.m. – World War II reenactments (large pond area)

3:30 p.m. – Military Helicopters begin to depart

Anyone entering Camp Mabry must show a valid photo ID. For complete event information or to view the schedule of events, visit https://tmd.texas.gov/tmd-open-house.