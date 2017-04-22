Burglary arrests made after Williamson County vehicle pursuit

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office arrested 3 suspects accused of being involved in a string of burglaries in the county Thursday afternoon.

On April 20 at around 2:45 p.m. deputies with the sheriff’s office, along with multiple agencies, were dispatched to a vehicle pursuit that began in Jarrell. According to the sheriff’s office, a witness identified a vehicle believed to be involved in several recent burglaries.

When Precinct 3 Constables attempted to initiate a stop, the suspects continued driving and eventually wrecked their vehicle near Lake Ranger. The suspects then fled on foot. During that pursuit, authorities say the suspects stole a pickup truck and drove away.

The vehicle pursuit then continued into Rockdale, Texas. At that time, Rockdale Police got involved and were able to deploy tire spikes, forcing the pickup truck to stop. The suspects were immediately arrested without incident.

Police arrested Nathan Zaruba, Jessica Howell and Kathryn Carol Dixon for theft and evading arrest.