Blacksmiths spark attraction at Austin Forging Competition

Viviana Castaneda Published:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Blacksmiths across the nation grabbed their best hammers and headed to Austin for the second annual Austin Forging Competition.

On Saturday, Austin Metal Authority and Mobile Loaves & Fishes welcomed the people of Austin to watch blacksmiths compete for best creative metalwork.

The event was held at the Community First! Village, a community that offers affordable housing for the disabled and chronically ill in Central Texas. Those who attended had the chance to take tours of the goat pasture, tiny houses and garden.

Alan Graham, President CEO and Founder of Loaves & Fishes, said the forging competition helps break the homeless stereotype.

“When people come in and dive deep into the community, meant for the chronic ill and homeless, they discover how peaceful and talented these men and women are,” Graham said.

All proceeds from the event sales will go to the resident blacksmiths, woodworkers, glass blowers, painters and leather workers living at the Village.

