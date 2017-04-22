Austin firefighter recognized for a life saving rescue

By Published:
Firefighter Demetrius Countouriotis (Austin Fire Department Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An Austin Firefighter is being honored for his courageous commitment to saving a woman’s life last year.

Firefighter Demetrius Countouriotis will receive the 100 Club of Central Texas’ Firefighter of the Year award Saturday night. He will be recognized for saving the life of a woman who was threatening to jump from a highway overpass in October.

Countouriotis has been a member of the Austin Fire Department for over 5 years and is also the head of the AFD Honor Guard.

Central Texas first responders will be recognized at the 34th annual awards banquet at the Hyatt Regency Lost Pines Resort in Bastop.

