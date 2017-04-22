Annual Congenital Heart Walk raises funds to fight CHD

AUSTIN (KXAN) — About 40,000 children will be born with a heart defect which can lead to health problems and make it hard to carry out daily activities or exercise.

A group in central Texas is trying to bring awareness of congenital heart disease and with the annual Congenital Heart Walk. The walk is a national fundraising event that benefits the Congenital Heart Association and the Children’s Heart Foundation.

Lauren Bednarz and Dana Henning were in the studio with Brittany Glas to talk about this year’s walk in May at the Travis County Expo Center.

