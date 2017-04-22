Almost two years since devastating flood, one family is welcomed home

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) – Almost two years after a historic flood destroyed hundreds of homes in central Texas, one family is finally able to return home.

“It’s a blessing, I can’t describe the feeling. There’s just no place like home,” said San Marcos Resident Brenda Polanco.

Polanco lives in a neighborhood just east of I-35 in San Marcos. She says everything in her home was destroyed during the Memorial Day flood in 2015.

“There was 18 inches that got inside the house and by the time we got to come back, there was already mold growing up the walls, the sheetrock was warped and the floor boards had started to warp,” said Polanco. “It’s just something that you don’t expect because in the past years water has never come into the house, and this time water got inside the house.”

Since the flood, a number of non-profit organizations have been helping the family rebuild their home so they could return. The Blanco River Regional Recovery Team (BR3T) has been worked closely with Polanco, using only volunteers and donations to make her home livable.

“They call it long-term recovery because it does take a long time when you are using volunteers and donations to do the work,” said BR3T Executive Director Thomas Monahan.

Along with a long list of volunteers, BR3T raised Polanco’s home four feet off the ground in hopes that no water ever gets in during a flood again. “This just used to be two steps, now it’s a whole bunch of steps,” said Polanco.

BR3T said they still have almost 300 homes to repair since that flood. The organization is always looking for new volunteers and donations. To see how you can help, visit their website.

KXAN’s Lauren Lanmon has more on the family’s recovery story tonight on KXAN News at 10.