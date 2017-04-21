VIDEO: Graffiti suspects tag UT fraternity

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police are hoping you recognize the three suspects they believe vandalized the Kappa Alpha, Kappa Sigma, Pi Kappa Alpha and Phi Gamma Delta houses near the University of Texas campus Wednesday morning.

On Friday, police released a video showing the suspects tagging the KA house at 2515 Leon St. around 4:50 a.m. All of the suspects in the video have their head and face covered.

On Monday, the words “rapist” and “racist” were reportedly spray painted at the on two sides of a stone fence post at the Phi Gamma Delta house at the corner of Whitis Avenue and West 27th Street.

“No defamatory graffiti or vandalism — whether targeting individuals or organizations — has any place in our campus community,” Dr. Soncia Reagins-Lilly, UT Austin’s vice president for Student Affairs and Dean of Students said.

Police have increased patrols in the areas that were targeted.

Anyone with information is asked to call Region 1 Property Detectives at (512) 974-5320. Austin police are working with the University of Texas Police Department on these cases.

