AUSTIN (KXAN) — It was one of the most uplifting moments of the past week, and a KXAN viewer favorite.

Leander High seniors Abby Cano and Keilany Solano were two of five 2017 prom queen nominees. But when Solano’s name was called as the winner, she surprised her classmates by taking the crown and the sash and placing them on Cano for a real-life fairy-tale ending.

