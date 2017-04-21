Sip a Salty Dog for a Great Cause

It’s a chance to help area greyhounds who are retired from the racing world with an evening of nostalgia, glamour and good will.

Catelyn Silapachai is foster coordinator at Greyhound Pets of America-Central Texas. She joined us along with Angelo to talk about the upcoming Greyt Gatsby event. Greyt Gatsby benefiting Greyhoud Pets of America-Central Texas is happening Thursday, April 27th at 7:00pm at Waller Ballroom.

Go to GPA-centex.org for tickets and more information.

