Semi and dump truck sandwich car in I-35 crash, snarling traffic

I-35 dump truck crash at William Cannon on April 21, 2017. (TxDOT)
AUSTIN (KXAN) — A crash involving a sedan and two large commercial trucks on Interstate 35 is making Friday afternoon rush hour traffic even worse.

Austin police say the crash happened right before 4 p.m. on the northbound lanes of I-35 near William Cannon. A witness tells KXAN the sedan was sandwiched in between a dump truck and an 18-wheeler.

Austin-Travis County EMS says they transported six patients with non-life threatening injuries.

Traffic cameras show the traffic along the northbound lanes are crawling since only one lane is open. KXAN’s Traffic Map shows severe delays of 68 minutes and the average speed is 5 mph.

The city’s transportation is making timing adjustments along the frontage road to accommodate for the heavier traffic.

Update: Crash was cleared by 5:30 p.m. but drivers should expect residual delays.

