Police ask for help identifying burglar targeting San Marcos optometrists

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — A burglar who has been spotted on camera at optometry offices in San Marcos could be someone you recognize, San Marcos police said.

Police said the man they’re looking for may have tattoos covering his entire neck and possibly his upper chest.

Police said the minor spree started at Texas State Optical at 2406 Hunter Rd. in December 2016. They believe the same suspect burglarized the Blue Moon Optical at 121 West San Antonio St. and again the Texas State Optical in April 2017.

If you have any information pertaining to this incident or the identity of the suspect(s) involved please contact San Marcos Police Detective Patrick Aubry at (512) 753-2306.