Police ask for help identifying burglar targeting San Marcos optometrists

By Published:
San Marcos optical burglaries suspect (San Marcos police photo)
San Marcos optical burglaries suspect (San Marcos police photo)

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — A burglar who has been spotted on camera at optometry offices in San Marcos could be someone you recognize, San Marcos police said.

Police said the man they’re looking for may have tattoos covering his entire neck and possibly his upper chest.

Police said the minor spree started at Texas State Optical at 2406 Hunter Rd. in December 2016. They believe the same suspect burglarized the Blue Moon Optical at 121 West San Antonio St. and again the Texas State Optical in April 2017.

If you have any information pertaining to this incident or the identity of the suspect(s) involved please contact San Marcos Police Detective Patrick Aubry at (512) 753-2306.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s