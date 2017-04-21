PHOTOS: Students with military parents pay tribute at Baranoff Elementary

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Some Austin elementary students had the opportunity to honor their military parents and got some special attention themselves Thursday.

‘Month of the Military Child’ is a new annual event that has begun at Baranoff Elementary in south Austin.

Baranoff currently has 12 students with active military ties, including one father who is currently deployed and one Gold Star family, which means a member of the family died in the line of duty.

Some students whose parents are still overseas were allowed to Skype with their family member to let them in on the event.

