Pflugerville ISD approves pay raises for all staff

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — New teachers starting at Pflugerville Independent School District will be paid $46,000, after the board approved a $1,000 pay increase.

Along with the starting pay raise, all district staff will receive a 2.5 percent salary increase and all existing teachers will receive a $1,250 step increase. The Pflugerville ISD Board President Vernagene Moss said the increase is necessary to attract and retain employees.

“Our action sends a strong message that we value our hard working, world-class teachers and support staff,” said Mott. “As a district, we have increased our competitive position with our salary and benefits over the past several years.”

The district says it made the salary determination after reviewing information from the Texas Association of School Boards.

As the district prepares to open two new schools this fall, they are adding more than two dozen campus positions to accommodate for the growth.

Earlier this week, Manor ISD also approved a 4 percent pay raise for its staff. New teachers at Manor ISD will start at $46,300. For comparison, new teachers at Austin ISD receive $46,810.