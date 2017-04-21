Pflugerville ISD approves pay raises for all staff

By Published:

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — New teachers starting at Pflugerville Independent School District will be paid $46,000, after the board approved a $1,000 pay increase.

Along with the starting pay raise, all district staff will receive a 2.5 percent salary increase and all existing teachers will receive a $1,250 step increase. The Pflugerville ISD Board President Vernagene Moss said the increase is necessary to attract and retain employees.

“Our action sends a strong message that we value our hard working, world-class teachers and support staff,” said Mott. “As a district, we have increased our competitive position with our salary and benefits over the past several years.”

The district says it made the salary determination after reviewing information from the Texas Association of School Boards.

As the district prepares to open two new schools this fall, they are adding more than two dozen campus positions to accommodate for the growth.

Earlier this week, Manor ISD also approved a 4 percent pay raise for its staff. New teachers at Manor ISD will start at $46,300. For comparison, new teachers at Austin ISD receive $46,810.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s